Keybank National Association Has Cut Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $317,760; Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Position by $23.27 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 588,646 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 5,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 14/03/2018 – Bankers rising Goldman’s heir apparent […]; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 185,400 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $592.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs accumulated 8,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc, a Australia-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 182,395 shares. State Street Corporation has 2.50M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Meeder Asset Management reported 369 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 37,363 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 645,083 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2,118 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 9,849 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.20 million for 41.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 21,820 shares to 228,537 shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE).