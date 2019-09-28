Keybank National Association Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake By $2.09 Million; Collectors Universe Has 2.35 Sentiment

Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.35 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.98, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 47 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced holdings in Collectors Universe Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.19 million shares, down from 8.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Collectors Universe Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 22 New Position: 25.

Keybank National Association decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 65.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 23,433 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Keybank National Association holds 12,313 shares with $1.11M value, down from 35,746 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Keybank National Association increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 6,662 shares to 218,698 valued at $31.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) stake by 10,666 shares and now owns 13,844 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 5.41% above currents $96.29 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,697 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Mngmt. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 3.49 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 120,093 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 1.74M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 73,346 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 36,289 shares. Saturna Cap reported 1.32% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 58 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co owns 18,850 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Globeflex Lp holds 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,912 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc owns 77,683 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 350 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. for 293,550 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 100,949 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 58,200 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.56% in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 129,207 shares.