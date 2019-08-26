Keybank National Association Has Cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position; GREENBOX POS (GRBX) Shorts Decreased By 92.31%

Keybank National Association decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 8,237 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Keybank National Association holds 9,268 shares with $1.33M value, down from 17,505 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.48. About 62,816 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 62 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 10,413 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Pggm accumulated 0.04% or 51,110 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1,047 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,730 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.03% or 201,300 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Principal Fin Group has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Macquarie reported 15,800 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 9,958 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 15,992 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 10,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $163.40’s average target is 26.20% above currents $129.48 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust initiated Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $163 target. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of JAZZ in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27.

Keybank National Association increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 16,427 shares to 388,695 valued at $47.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 21,159 shares and now owns 38,475 shares. Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) was raised too.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.