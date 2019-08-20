Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $3.19 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Raised Position by $15.55 Million as Shares Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3796.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 132,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 136,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 9.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 215,063 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 270,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 4.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 42,676 shares to 12,554 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 39,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gp Asset invested in 5,226 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 1.39% or 290,342 shares in its portfolio. 45,826 were reported by Montecito Natl Bank And Trust. Chilton Investment Com Llc reported 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Inv Inc reported 26,757 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 79,174 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Company reported 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profit Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Prtn Limited Co stated it has 3,547 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.62M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.66% or 104,582 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 2.60M shares or 3.91% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 4,073 shares. 71,200 are held by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.82M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Korea Invest holds 0.28% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. 39,485 are owned by Private Advisor Ltd Com. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lta stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Corporation invested 1.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Fin Inc stated it has 65,737 shares. The Kentucky-based Field Main Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tanaka Capital Inc has 5.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Limited holds 0.9% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 195,561 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

