Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.94 Million; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Mackay Shields Has Upped Its Stake by $5.20 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,858 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.24M, down from 128,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 410.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 39,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,982 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 9,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 548,058 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.64% or 142,000 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 2.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,010 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 2,124 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,251 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Towercrest Cap Management has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Invest Mgmt invested in 6,965 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,813 shares. Northrock Partners Lc has 6,321 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mngmt has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Inv Advisors reported 4,199 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Management accumulated 14,919 shares or 3.05% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants owns 8,438 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 428,592 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3,775 shares to 8,883 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 119,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 63,147 shares to 41,565 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn) by 556,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,072 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 19 shares. Birmingham Inc Al owns 10,007 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 95,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Kwmg Lc has invested 0.56% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James Trust Na has 40,676 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Of Vermont reported 162 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 6,789 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 629 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

