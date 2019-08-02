Keybank National Association Has Cut Csx (CSX) Position by $635,364; Stock Declined; As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Price Rose, Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Its Position

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 301,672 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, down from 310,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 4.15M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 247,692 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83 million, down from 266,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $245.68. About 525,585 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.22 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt has 10,718 shares. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Advisors has 6.38% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 12,238 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,065 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.42% stake. Natixis owns 101,722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security accumulated 23,737 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd has 457,220 shares. Whitebox Ltd Co owns 3,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,843 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage holds 10,565 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,336 shares. M Holding Secs holds 0.1% or 5,922 shares. Bangor Bankshares invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 5,095 shares to 71,570 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 33,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

