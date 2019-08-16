Keybank National Association Has Cut By $4.79 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Shorts at PEUGEOT SA ORD FF35 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (PEUGF) Lowered By 0.88%

Keybank National Association decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 64,762 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Keybank National Association holds 489,185 shares with $36.37M value, down from 553,947 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.68. About 1.48M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 4.81 million shares. Argi Investment Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,704 shares. Argent Tru has 58,307 shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2.44 million are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Bp Public Limited owns 122,000 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Inv Llc invested in 6,146 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 7,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Newfocus Fin Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 358,694 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 197,946 shares. Eastern Bancorporation has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parnassus Investments Ca invested 1.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Mogy Joel R Counsel has 3.63% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.72% below currents $96.68 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.