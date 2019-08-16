Keybank National Association Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 127 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 110 sold and reduced their stock positions in Senior Housing Properties Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 164.54 million shares, down from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Senior Housing Properties Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 84 Increased: 85 New Position: 42.

Keybank National Association increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association acquired 3,406 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Keybank National Association holds 67,587 shares with $16.88 million value, up from 64,181 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 188,930 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.39% above currents $248.19 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Keybank National Association decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 76,053 shares to 2.21M valued at $418.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 8,662 shares and now owns 77,615 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 933 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barr E S & has 938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Co invested in 11.3% or 157,800 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co reported 4,786 shares. Triangle Wealth holds 0.46% or 3,486 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.2% or 221,295 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 2.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.88% or 15,482 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.66% or 692,586 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Limited reported 5,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,480 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 3,903 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 77,553 shares.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust for 2,415 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 326,056 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.9% invested in the company for 261,615 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces 2200 County Road C West Achieves BOMA 360 Designation – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Anticipate AMCA To Hit $31 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing Q2 SP NOI falls 1.1% on Five Star restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 242,364 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50