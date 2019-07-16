Keybank National Association Decreased Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $946,656 as Market Valuation Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Upped Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.05 million shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 76.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,208 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 25,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 10.72 million shares traded or 66.20% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:ETR) by 6,625 shares to 500 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,570 shares to 35,981 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

