Keybank National Association Decreased Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $420,772; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Stake by $2.47 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 9,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 170,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, down from 180,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 353,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.90 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.99M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 130 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com owns 23,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 14,114 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 49,673 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Cap accumulated 168,650 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.01% or 425,504 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 90,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 255,791 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 1.27M shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 31,238 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Automobile Association holds 35,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 244,211 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 58,670 shares to 282,589 shares, valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 25,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,442 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,600 shares to 19,040 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).