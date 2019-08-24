Keybank National Association Cut Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake By $305,792; Manhattan Associates (MANH)’s Sentiment Is 1

Keybank National Association decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 17.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 2,389 shares as Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Keybank National Association holds 11,570 shares with $1.49M value, down from 13,959 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores Inc now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 109 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 109 sold and decreased equity positions in Manhattan Associates Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 68.69 million shares, down from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Manhattan Associates Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 88 Increased: 64 New Position: 45.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 427,880 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 77.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel activities for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It has a 56.92 P/E ratio. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 7.51% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 7.94 million shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 3.47% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 3.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.47 million shares.

