Keybank National Association Boosted Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $2.76 Million as Share Price Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $796,800; Shares Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 27,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 64,044 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 36,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.69 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 579,675 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 2.02 million shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 9,221 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 8,146 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Blair William Il has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wallace Capital Management holds 2,443 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritas Mgmt Llp stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.23 million were accumulated by Td Asset Inc. 494,432 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Ruffer Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,640 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 27,000 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 26,129 shares to 474,077 shares, valued at $87.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,808 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 132,552 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 10,217 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 3,766 shares. Benin Mngmt accumulated 13,855 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.1% or 23,240 shares. National Asset Mngmt invested in 21,210 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,726 shares. Sageworth Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,969 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 2.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 63,174 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 0.19% or 9,848 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 1.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 19,653 shares. Causeway Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 20,286 were reported by Central Retail Bank Tru. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 256,561 shares.