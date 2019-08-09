KeyBanc Reiterated Broadcom (AVGO) As “Overweight”; Has TP Of $330.0000; General Motors Co Has 1.03 Sentiment

General Motors Co (GM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 335 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 324 sold and decreased their stakes in General Motors Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.16 billion shares, up from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Motors Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 31 to 25 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 267 Increased: 248 New Position: 87.

KeyBanc have a $330.0000 target on the stock. The target would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s current price. This rating was released in a report on 9 August.

Analysts await Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, down 5.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $4.38 per share. AVGO’s profit will be $1.66B for 16.36 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by Broadcom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.66% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC,AVGO,AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.83 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 36.17 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $270.98. About 2.92M shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 30/04/2018 – Broadcom Inc. Affirms Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 and Provides Preliminary Revenue Guidance for Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS $5.12; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Sets March 12 Deadline for Broadcom to Provide Information on Proposed Bid: CFIUS Letter; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for 183 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 766 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 96,013 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Wagner Bowman stated it has 1,007 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has 2,698 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Broadcom has $350 highest and $250 lowest target. $311.75’s average target is 15.05% above currents $270.98 stock price. Broadcom had 47 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26200 target in Monday, June 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Barclays Capital.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.81 billion. The firm operates through GM North America, GM Europe, GM International Operations, GM South America, and GM Financial divisions. It has a 6.39 P/E ratio. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Opel, Vauxhall, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Greenlight Capital Inc holds 24.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company for 9.12 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 20.33 million shares or 13.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oldfield Partners Llp has 7.3% invested in the company for 1.94 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 6.19% in the stock. Acr Alpine Capital Research Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 110.61 million shares.