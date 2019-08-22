KeyBanc Maintains $153.0000 Target Price On Synopsys (SNPS), Maintains “Overweight” Rating; K12 (LRN) Shorts Decreased By 4.94%

K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) had a decrease of 4.94% in short interest. LRN’s SI was 1.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.94% from 1.07M shares previously. With 283,700 avg volume, 4 days are for K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN)’s short sellers to cover LRN’s short positions. The SI to K12 Inc’s float is 2.66%. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 311,571 shares traded or 22.38% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 21/03/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 22/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Education Gives Students Free Summer Access to Fuel Education Solutions; 14/05/2018 – TCV VII Reports 3.0% Stake in K12 Inc

KeyBanc's target would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company's previous close.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold K12 Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 3,081 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 4,287 shares. 39,033 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability reported 9,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,050 shares. Lazard Asset Management invested in 12,557 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 211,977 shares. Voloridge Management Lc accumulated 10,034 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 12,039 shares. 15,497 are held by Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Com. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Smart Portfolios Lc owns 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 377 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

