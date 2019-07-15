KeyBanc Keeps a “Overweight” Rating on American Tower (REIT) Common Stock (AMT) and $225.0000 Target; CYMBRIA SHS CL A CANADA (CYMBF) Shorts Decreased By 53.09%

CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF) had a decrease of 53.09% in short interest. CYMBF’s SI was 3,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 53.09% from 8,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 38 days are for CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF)’s short sellers to cover CYMBF’s short positions. It closed at $42.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KeyBanc have a $225.0000 target price per share on the stock. The target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from American Tower Corporation (REIT) Common Stock (NYSE:AMT)‘s current stock price. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in a research note on 15 July.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $92.37 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 68.99 P/E ratio.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower has $22200 highest and $167 lowest target. $198.50’s average target is -5.01% below currents $208.98 stock price. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, February 28 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

