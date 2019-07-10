KeyBanc Gives CoreSite Realty Common Stock (COR) Lower Rating; US Foods Holding (USFD) Shorts Raised By 10.08%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 10.08% in short interest. USFD’s SI was 4.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.08% from 3.96M shares previously. With 3.24M avg volume, 1 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s short sellers to cover USFD’s short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 646,773 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 11.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 15/03/2018 – US Foods Presents Strategy Update and Mid-Term Outlook at Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees ‘Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 3%; 15/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP USFD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 15/05/2018 – Governors Lane LP Exits Position in US Foods Holding; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Expects FY18 Total Case Volume Growth of 1%

CoreSite Realty Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COR) was lowered by KeyBanc from a Overweight rating to a Sector Weight rating in a analysts note made public on Wednesday, 10 July.

More notable recent US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) Share Price Has Gained 55% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kellogg exec added to C-Suite of growing Atlanta medical marijuana startup – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “US Foods to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

The stock increased 1.56% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 230,587 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 3,338 shares. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 2,086 shares. Suntrust Banks has 23,539 shares. 93,407 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 32,446 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. Stephens Ar has 6,567 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability reported 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.57% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 5,628 were reported by Svcs Automobile Association. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.88% or 13,308 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 8,636 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 494,637 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 5,202 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 30,956 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23M for 23.71 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.