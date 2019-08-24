Key Tronic (KTCC) Valuation Declined While Tieton Capital Management Raised by $1.23 Million Its Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Increased Its Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 205,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% . The institutional investor held 816,833 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 611,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Key Tronic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27M market cap company. It closed at $5.23 lastly. It is up 39.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 89,541 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 70,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Lp holds 1.16% or 17,406 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Lc has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tctc Holding reported 25,211 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.09M shares. Headinvest Limited Liability has 12,454 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 9,328 are owned by Corda Inv Management Ltd Com. Oppenheimer And holds 0.54% or 164,100 shares. Milestone stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hl Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.7% or 367,465 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aperio Grp Inc Lc reported 0.55% stake. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 855,477 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 112,732 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 1.19 million shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 96,416 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares to 42,948 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold KTCC shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 11.42% more from 4.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 889,014 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 958,297 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 57,300 shares. Northern Trust has 32,107 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Incorporated stated it has 56,919 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 740,100 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 480,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Tieton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.48% or 816,833 shares. Ohio-based James Rech has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Washington Tru State Bank has 18,633 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 15,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) for 51,199 shares. Barclays Plc owns 938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.