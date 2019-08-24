Key Tronic (KTCC) Stock Price Declined While Tieton Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.23 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Landec (LNDC) Position by $394,332 as Market Value Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 205,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% . The institutional investor held 816,833 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 611,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Key Tronic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.27 million market cap company. It closed at $5.23 lastly. It is up 39.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Landec Corporation (LNDC) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 32,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 830,683 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 797,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Landec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 145,347 shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares to 284,232 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,066 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Landec Corp (LNDC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation Acquires Yucatan Foods Nasdaq:LNDC – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Announces New Member Nominations to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

