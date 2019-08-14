Key Tronic (KTCC) Share Price Declined While Tieton Capital Management Upped by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Valley National Advisers Trimmed Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Position by $320,606 as Shares Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 205,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% . The institutional investor held 816,833 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 611,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Key Tronic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 23,339 shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) has declined 39.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY

