Key Tronic (KTCC) Holding Lifted by Tieton Capital Management Llc; Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder Diker Management Decreased Its Position by $6.25 Million

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.23. About 128,196 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 205,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% . The institutional investor held 816,833 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 611,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Key Tronic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.82M market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 29,009 shares traded or 62.28% up from the average. Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) has declined 39.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC); 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold KTCC shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.33 million shares or 11.42% more from 4.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 35,271 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 70,475 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) for 6,271 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has 480,000 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 15,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Moors And Cabot holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) for 740,100 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC). Washington Bancshares has 18,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company owns 13,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Mackay Shields owns 11.64 million shares. Riverhead Mgmt has 900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 1.35% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Connors Investor reported 9,768 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 866,717 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,105 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 15,000 shares. 1,780 are owned by Lyon Street Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). American Century accumulated 0.01% or 19,680 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 6,319 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 577 shares or 0% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 2,217 shares or 0.17% of the stock.