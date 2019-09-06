Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Both Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) are each other’s competitor in the Computer Peripherals industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation 6 0.12 N/A -0.85 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 71 7.35 N/A 0.92 88.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Key Tronic Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Key Tronic Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -4.5% Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Key Tronic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Key Tronic Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Mercury Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a -13.79% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Key Tronic Corporation shares and 87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares. Key Tronic Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -0.8% -2.57% -13.81% -31.53% -39.88% -12.74% Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation has -12.74% weaker performance while Mercury Systems Inc. has 72.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mercury Systems Inc. beats Key Tronic Corporation.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.