Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Contrasting side by side

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) compete with each other in the Computer Peripherals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation 6 0.11 N/A -0.85 0.00 One Stop Systems Inc. 2 0.75 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -4.5% One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.9%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Tronic Corporation. Its rival One Stop Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. One Stop Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Key Tronic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Key Tronic Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, One Stop Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 92.31% and its consensus price target is $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Key Tronic Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 19.1%. 6.56% are Key Tronic Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of One Stop Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -3.03% -0.73% -19.2% -24.34% -35.08% -3.72% One Stop Systems Inc. -9.48% -19.23% -13.58% -30.23% -53.7% 8.25%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation had bearish trend while One Stop Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors One Stop Systems Inc. beats Key Tronic Corporation.