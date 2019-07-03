Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Contrasting side by side

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) compete with each other in the Computer Peripherals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Key Tronic Corporation
|6
|0.11
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|2
|0.75
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Key Tronic Corporation
|0.00%
|-9.2%
|-4.5%
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.8%
|-3.9%
Liquidity
2.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Tronic Corporation. Its rival One Stop Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. One Stop Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Key Tronic Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Key Tronic Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Key Tronic Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, One Stop Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 92.31% and its consensus price target is $4.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Key Tronic Corporation and One Stop Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 19.1%. 6.56% are Key Tronic Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of One Stop Systems Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Key Tronic Corporation
|-3.03%
|-0.73%
|-19.2%
|-24.34%
|-35.08%
|-3.72%
|One Stop Systems Inc.
|-9.48%
|-19.23%
|-13.58%
|-30.23%
|-53.7%
|8.25%
For the past year Key Tronic Corporation had bearish trend while One Stop Systems Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors One Stop Systems Inc. beats Key Tronic Corporation.
