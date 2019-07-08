Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Key Tronic Corporation has 45.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 39.47% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Key Tronic Corporation has 6.56% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.20% -4.50% Industry Average 6.45% 12.32% 7.74%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 34.64M 537.50M 41.19

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.60 2.14 2.64

As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 76.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -3.03% -0.73% -19.2% -24.34% -35.08% -3.72% Industry Average 2.86% 14.10% 27.22% 30.26% 48.21% 39.95%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation has -3.72% weaker performance while Key Tronic Corporation’s rivals have 39.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Tronic Corporation are 2.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have 3.04 and 2.31 for Current and Quick Ratio. Key Tronic Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.21 which is 21.08% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Key Tronic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Key Tronic Corporation’s peers beat Key Tronic Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.