Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
47% of Key Tronic Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.56% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Key Tronic Corporation
|0.00%
|-9.20%
|-4.50%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|13.58%
|8.62%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Key Tronic Corporation
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|37.53M
|746.00M
|42.88
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Key Tronic Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.75
|1.57
|2.68
The competitors have a potential upside of 42.30%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Key Tronic Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Key Tronic Corporation
|-0.8%
|-2.57%
|-13.81%
|-31.53%
|-39.88%
|-12.74%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|10.08%
|13.81%
|28.96%
|39.12%
|44.48%
For the past year Key Tronic Corporation has -12.74% weaker performance while Key Tronic Corporation’s rivals have 44.48% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Key Tronic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.
Risk & Volatility
Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.
Dividends
Key Tronic Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Key Tronic Corporation.
