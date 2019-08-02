Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47% of Key Tronic Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.56% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.20% -4.50% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Key Tronic Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.57 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 42.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Key Tronic Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -0.8% -2.57% -13.81% -31.53% -39.88% -12.74% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation has -12.74% weaker performance while Key Tronic Corporation’s rivals have 44.48% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Key Tronic Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Key Tronic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Key Tronic Corporation.