Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Its Position in Antero Res (AR) by $14.43 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Upped Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $641,964; Valuation Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.01 million, up from 9.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 24,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,264 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

