Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $5.46 Million; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Declined, Selway Asset Management Increased Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 985,882 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,150 shares to 23,450 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 5.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.36% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.94M shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 160,613 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,402 shares. 38 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.35% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,300 shares. 15,354 are held by Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,517 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 120,700 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested in 50,029 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Lc has 2.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 43,073 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,623 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs accumulated 2.27 million shares. Rudman Errol M invested in 2.65% or 72,704 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 31,175 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Incorporated has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited owns 233,350 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. City holds 28,672 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability has 6.84 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd invested in 0.03% or 5,757 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 1.10 million shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust holds 0.42% or 70,605 shares. 56,765 are owned by Moon Management Llc. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.