Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by $808,591 as Market Value Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Allstate Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 19,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 56,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.85. About 3.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 691,249 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 44 insider sales for $39.02 million activity. On Thursday, January 10 Benioff Marc sold $727,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of stock. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $124,269. Robbins Cynthia G. sold 490 shares worth $73,082. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $941,979 on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending June 14áµ—Ê°, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Options Bulls Brush Off Pre-Earnings Bear Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,533 shares to 14,625 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 222,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,169 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 3,390 shares. Washington Tru invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 500,856 are owned by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Georgia-based Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 1.82% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 600 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. 1,956 are owned by Tompkins Corporation. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 173,619 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 18,397 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Valinor Mngmt Lp owns 367,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Limited Partnership holds 150,000 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raymond James Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) to Strong Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Helmerich & Payne, Genworth Financial, PBF Energy, EastGroup Properties, Helix Energy, and The Clorox â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fts International Inc by 700,653 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).