Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Holding; BIOHEMP INTERNATIONAL (BKIT) Shorts Up By 37.1%

BIOHEMP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:BKIT) had an increase of 37.1% in short interest. BKIT’s SI was 25,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 37.1% from 18,600 shares previously. With 226,400 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOHEMP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:BKIT)’s short sellers to cover BKIT’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 1997.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 4.27M shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 4.48M shares with $29.55 million value, up from 213,835 last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $886.20M valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 10.80M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 5.89M shares to 7.93 million valued at $55.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 711,346 shares and now owns 417,237 shares. Credit Suisse Nassau Brh was reduced too.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. $10,039 worth of stock was bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J on Tuesday, August 27.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon Petroleum has $1100 highest and $4.7500 lowest target. $7.56’s average target is 92.37% above currents $3.93 stock price. Callon Petroleum had 10 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4.7500 target in Friday, October 4 report. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Co invested in 25,542 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.01% or 39,400 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 25,260 shares. Buckhead Cap Lc accumulated 188,700 shares. 91,398 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. The California-based Phocas has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Century invested in 763,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Fmr Limited Company stated it has 205,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 250 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 7.04 million shares or 0.43% of the stock.