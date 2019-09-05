Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) as Stock Declined; Auxier Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $1.51 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460,000, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.08. About 827,236 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 15.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Retail Bank & Tru Company accumulated 74,488 shares. Tiger Glob Lc has 8.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.29 million shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.48 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,191 shares. Nexus Invest Mngmt has invested 4.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,367 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd reported 117,800 shares. Covington Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75,558 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 2.97M shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Cetera Limited Liability Corp owns 106,304 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Salem Cap Management reported 95,332 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.76 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust Inv owns 106,449 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.27% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 60,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 531,187 shares. Hartline Inv accumulated 0.35% or 8,828 shares. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,537 shares. Anchor Capital Lc has 0.69% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 215,856 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Amer Bank & Trust has 12,618 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 284,887 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 1,663 shares. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. 1,400 were accumulated by Fruth Management. Atria Invests Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,087 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.09% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio.