Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Stake in Hess (HES) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Live Nation Ent (LYV) Holding by $317,079; Valuation Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 14,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 597,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 2.46M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Live Nation Ent (LYV) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 23,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Live Nation Ent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 457,214 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Hess Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hess Corp (HES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,601 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Confluence Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.55% or 80,760 shares. 51,138 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. California State Teachers Retirement System has 428,784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 734 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,243 shares. 1.04M were reported by Kornitzer Management Ks. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 46,830 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,914 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 3.32 million shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Quigley James H. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID. CHASE RODNEY F also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56M shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 38,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital C (NYSE:STOR) by 15,822 shares to 39,752 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Bus Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtrnc Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.88M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt reported 856,891 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 37,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 275,941 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 64,929 shares. Shapiro Cap Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 482,702 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 24,365 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.13% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 323,394 shares. Jump Trading invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4.60 million were reported by Principal Group. Baskin Service reported 320,867 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Com reported 101,706 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.