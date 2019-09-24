Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Has Cut as Shares Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Upped by $172.47 Million Its Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08M, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 1.09M shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.28 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24,420 shares to 129,090 shares, valued at $78.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.