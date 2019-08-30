Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Raised Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $2.61 Million; Stock Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding by $8.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 140,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 847,239 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.26M, up from 707,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 262,061 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 295.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 38,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 51,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 381,368 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 7.19 million shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 76,293 shares. Alps has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stevens Capital L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,360 shares. 1.08M were accumulated by 3G Capital Ptnrs L P. Comerica Bankshares invested in 11,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System accumulated 43,513 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thompson Inv Management holds 0.04% or 3,125 shares in its portfolio. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management (Wy) has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd has 24,515 shares. Advent Interest Ma stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fiera Corporation invested in 4,342 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 19,309 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Westpac Banking Corp holds 15,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated holds 39,871 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc owns 58,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 802 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.37 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Coe Cap Management Llc invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Artemis Management Llp holds 2.35M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 86,192 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 5,134 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 1.97 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Service accumulated 18,850 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 164,628 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Morgan Stanley reported 251,655 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 52,078 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.01% or 22,484 shares in its portfolio.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,678 shares to 775 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,613 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen up 6% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.