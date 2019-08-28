Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Qep Res (QEP) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $571,662 as Stock Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 4.28 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $272.93. About 904,905 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 98,749 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 700,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,450 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,850 was made by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 320,138 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Profund Limited Liability owns 28,743 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 837,590 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 21.39 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 74,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,726 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 86,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Co holds 277,455 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company reported 283,710 shares. 655,760 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 374,016 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 507,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 43,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.69 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.