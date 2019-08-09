Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Position in Eqt (EQT) Has Trimmed by $23.85 Million; Wendell David Associates Upped Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $480,744 as Stock Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 5.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.77 million, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 5.91M shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher (DHR) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 85,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 82,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 7,903 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 was made by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All seven Rice team nominees elected to EQT board – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunlands Technology Group (STG), EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fredâ€™s Inc. (FRED) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 90,119 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 165,719 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 7.71% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 6,752 shares. Nomura Holding owns 85,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 263,253 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability reported 55,535 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 36,140 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 97,036 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.06% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 421,374 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 310 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 60,726 shares. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 39,309 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Valmark Advisers Inc has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 150 shares. First Corp In invested in 1,557 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lourd Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bokf Na holds 0.25% or 78,041 shares in its portfolio. 2,500 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 33,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Investment Services Of America Inc accumulated 172,404 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 8,428 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 3.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montrusco Bolton reported 2.91% stake. East Coast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,731 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.38% stake.