Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Range Res (RRC) Position by $65.01 Million as Shares Declined; News (NWSA) Holding Has Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.19M, down from 15.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 93,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.72 million, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.68 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – DUGOUT TO BUY NEWS CORP’S MOBILE & ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 192,911 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $178.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group Inc by 223,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,760 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 4.56 million shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 38,087 shares. State Street reported 10.67M shares. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 133,864 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 617,597 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership has 2.85M shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Stevens Lp owns 17,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 31,818 shares. Whittier Communication holds 0% or 151 shares. 50,752 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 1.20 million were accumulated by Bruni J V. Moreover, Westwood Group has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 40,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 48,875 shares. Eagle Boston Investment invested in 80,878 shares. Holt Cap Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 65,035 shares.

