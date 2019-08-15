Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered By $65.01 Million Its Range Res (RRC) Position; Ultralife Has 1.57 Sentiment

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 reduced and sold positions in Ultralife Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.00 million shares, up from 4.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ultralife Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 37.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 5.91M shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 9.98 million shares with $112.19 million value, down from 15.89 million last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 6.76M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.88 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation for 627,736 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 164,926 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 72,702 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

It closed at $8.57 lastly. It is down 12.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924 worth of stock. 11,100 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $100,344 on Tuesday, April 30. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $21 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $11.54’s average target is 182.15% above currents $4.09 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $3.75 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Qs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.83 million shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3,199 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 1,027 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Invest Management Com Lc invested in 23,138 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,606 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.04% or 94,200 shares. 1.33 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 157,589 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 203,113 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has invested 0.57% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 48,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 26,575 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.