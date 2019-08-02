Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Its Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) as Shares Rose; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Kylin Management Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $219.47. About 388,207 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 548,237 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSCI Inc (MSCI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invests Lc accumulated 14,375 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,061 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Korea Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.02% or 183,502 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 1,887 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.05% or 826,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 113,885 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 0.44% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,854 shares. Weatherstone Cap invested in 0.74% or 3,528 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc reported 9,953 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helix Energy Awaits Steady Recovery In The Offshore Market To Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Helix Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on April 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HWCG LLC and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Execute New Agreements for Response Resources – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.