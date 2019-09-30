Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lifted Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake by $12.54 Million; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $19.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 1392.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 125,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 134,357 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 140,905 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 2.37M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 711,346 shares to 417,237 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 39,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp invested in 40,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital International Investors invested in 259,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 16,700 shares. Creative Planning has 6,687 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 7,600 shares. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Ct has invested 2.08% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 16,791 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 514,274 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pentwater Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 296,994 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,073 shares to 16,558 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

