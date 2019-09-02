Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increases Stake in Domtar (UFS); Cms Energy (CMS) Position Boosted by Partners Group Holding Ag

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.27M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 79. Interim Reporting; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 29/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 75. Interim Reporting; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.14 million shares traded or 72.11% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh by 20,768 shares to 74,499 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 583,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,101 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 103,896 shares. Amg Funds Ltd invested in 0.92% or 19,029 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 7.63 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.32M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.49% or 254,650 shares. 8,475 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 45,183 shares. Millennium Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Raymond James And Associate has 11,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 11,606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 413,600 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Invesco holds 931,803 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L by 21,510 shares to 141,214 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 43,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,301 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).