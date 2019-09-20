Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stake By $1.79 Million; Carters (CRI) Shorts Decreased By 6.35%

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) stake by 9.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 1.79 million shares as Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 20.41 million shares with $25.37M value, up from 18.62M last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd now has $914.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4475. About 244,645 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) had a decrease of 6.35% in short interest. CRI’s SI was 3.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.35% from 3.46M shares previously. With 741,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI)’s short sellers to cover CRI’s short positions. The SI to Carters Inc’s float is 7.26%. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 155,835 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 964,777 shares to 232,686 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) stake by 3.06M shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Carter's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 45.24 million shares or 2.19% more from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin holds 0.03% or 640,234 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 24,097 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 317,690 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 587,868 shares. Ghp Advsr owns 10,121 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Grp reported 88,481 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 11,200 shares. Aperio Gp Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 171 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Com holds 1.32 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has 13,492 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company has 19,694 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.