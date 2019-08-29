Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $5.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Fedex (FDX) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Position by $325,257

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 1.05M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,320 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 1,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 1.56 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Put Options Active After Amazon Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: KSF Reminds CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Buy These Down Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Everence Mgmt has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Virtu Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Flippin Bruce Porter reported 0.47% stake. Check Mngmt Ca holds 3.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 314,581 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 5,051 shares. Addenda Capital holds 15,031 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability, a North Dakota-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Greylin Mangement has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.07% or 48,839 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advisors Corp has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,082 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 49,229 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 225,800 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,997 shares to 800 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 5,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,844 shares, and cut its stake in Jpm S&P 500 Nt Due 4/10/19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,148 were accumulated by Jp Marvel Invest Lc. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 98,261 were reported by Hexavest Inc. 59 are owned by Advisory Alpha Llc. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Northern Tru reported 2.06M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested in 2 shares. Washington Retail Bank invested in 22,845 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 17,640 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 19,460 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 57,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 224,252 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19 million shares to 5.24M shares, valued at $108.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).