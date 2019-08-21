Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Its Holding in Qep Res (QEP) by $49.19 Million as Valuation Declined; As Intl Bus Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Upped Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Intl Bus Machs (IBM) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 11,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 168,623 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 156,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Intl Bus Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 2.30M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.985. About 3.45 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Netwo (NYSE:PANW) by 3,322 shares to 13,850 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 29,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,108 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdi (NASDAQ:HDS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,450 activity. Shares for $20,850 were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

