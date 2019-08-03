Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Its Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stake by $808,591; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Holding by $3.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 115,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The hedge fund held 4.46 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 1.11M shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 549,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.12M, down from 577,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 583,521 shares to 14,101 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 2.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Sanmina, Helix Energy Solutions, and Weatherford International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Awaits Steady Recovery In The Offshore Market To Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore Market Delays Can Derail Helix Energy Solutions’ Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.04% or 42,943 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Federated Invsts Pa owns 192,744 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Gru Lc reported 3.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 188,848 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South Texas Money Mngmt holds 15,613 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 9,519 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 11,879 shares. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 10,198 shares. 210,486 are owned by Alta Cap Limited.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,111 shares to 169,554 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 48,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).