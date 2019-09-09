Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Qep Res (QEP) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; Nbt Bank N A Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $685,580

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 7.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 02/04/2018 – Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -presidency; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 2394.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 7.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 293,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.59% or $0.3254 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1154. About 4.65M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,637 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Natl Bank owns 41,427 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 527,404 shares. The Connecticut-based Founders Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Llc has 8,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenleaf has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,755 shares. Parkwood Ltd Company has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd reported 5,240 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 1.06 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Llc accumulated 146,098 shares. Dragoneer Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 4.85% or 481,266 shares. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) has 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 147,646 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 160,489 shares. Bain Credit LP holds 5.39% or 492,104 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 13,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 4.12M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 13,260 shares. Sei Investments holds 277,455 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 26,600 shares. 68 were reported by Tortoise Advsrs Limited. Creative Planning stated it has 215,800 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 were bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. $52,500 worth of stock was bought by TRICE DAVID A on Friday, August 30.