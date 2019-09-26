Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Cut by $335,660 as Market Value Rose; Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding by $1.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 72,783 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 12,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 41,873 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 54,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 353,957 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1.79 million shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $53.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.79 million for 25.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LP Announces Acquisition of Siding Prefinisher – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 216,600 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited accumulated 10,000 shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 90,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company owns 167,930 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.61 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 28,813 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 10,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 22,300 shares. Shelton Management owns 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,186 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 125,358 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Llc invested in 2.82 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,288 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Prelude Management Ltd Liability has 18,639 shares.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Primo Water’s (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shareholders Feel About Its 198% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Primo Water continues Black Friday promotion throughout the year – Triad Business Journal” published on November 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Primo Water completes acquisition of Glacier – Triad Business Journal” on December 13, 2016. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Announces First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water to Participate in the 39th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Mgmt invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 14,000 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 0.06% or 40,000 shares. Akre Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3.05M shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 3,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 6,850 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 2,600 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Llc has 1.72% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,740 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,675 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. also bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. $11,095 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. 1,500 shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A, worth $17,171 on Friday, August 9. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8.