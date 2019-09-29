Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Antero Res (AR) Decreased by $14.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Sg Americas Securities Position in Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Lowered by $4.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 33,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 36,191 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, down from 69,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 12.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.34M, down from 15.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.88M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Another trade for 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 952,444 are held by State Bank Of New York Mellon. Comerica Commercial Bank has 10,859 shares. Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 684,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 106 are held by Advisory Services Net Lc. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc has 0.62% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 101,466 shares. Utah Retirement reported 48,990 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Prudential Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Honeywell Intll reported 46,320 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 45,370 shares. Tortoise has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Prtnrs Gp Holdg Ag has 358,979 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 125,357 shares to 134,357 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Antero Resources Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can This Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stock Turn Things Around in Q1? – The Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Revaluation Of Standalone Antero Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Publix announces opening date for downtown store – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 13.96 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.