Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Holding in Antero Res (AR) Cut as Share Value Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $306,138 as Valuation Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 12.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.34 million, down from 15.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 6.94M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 83,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, up from 81,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,294 shares to 70,833 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,395 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 78,970 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Sabal Com holds 0.2% or 11,401 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 1.71% stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 158,886 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 55,381 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 36,498 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 2.07% or 24,100 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability owns 207,979 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co owns 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,952 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 5.04% stake. Smithfield Tru owns 50,507 shares. Asset Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 7.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regions Finance Corp stated it has 605,757 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.97% or 725,707 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.54M shares to 10.56 million shares, valued at $66.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689 on Friday, May 24. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.