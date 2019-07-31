Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $308,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 35,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 2.99M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 9.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 357,827 shares or 6.3% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 3,492 shares. Aureus Asset Management owns 10,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Samson Management Ltd Com has 8.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 232,488 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fca Tx reported 49,110 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 51,820 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 2,162 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Co holds 2.53% or 574,114 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 556,900 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 3,786 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 82,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares to 735,946 shares, valued at $112.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 10,445 shares. Aviance Cap Limited reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Reik And Ltd has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has 104,407 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 953 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 257,388 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 56,730 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Management Inc holds 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 33,420 shares. Axiom Interest Ltd De has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 744,695 are owned by Bridgeway Capital. Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 18,792 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Bancshares Na stated it has 74,463 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Il has invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 5.90M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.