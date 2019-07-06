Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $14.31 Million as Shares Declined; Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 596,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,783 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 651,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 542,351 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.51M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

