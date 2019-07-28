Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $86.73 Million; Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Price Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.09M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.05M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 785,625 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 523,477 are held by Icon Advisers. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 685,652 shares. 143,571 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 1.17 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Amalgamated National Bank owns 55,135 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 11,693 shares. Whittier Tru Co has 66 shares. Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Paloma Prtn Management has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 125,018 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.05M shares. Teton Advsr holds 44,000 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,400 shares in its portfolio. Adage Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 88,315 were reported by Jp Marvel Advsr Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2,200 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,500 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 596,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,783 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 8.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

